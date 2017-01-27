Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield Town Supporters Club raising awareness of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community has been set-up by one passionate supporter.

Ryan Mather has created 'Proud Terriers' in an attempt to make football inclusive for all – regardless of sexual orientation or gender with a presence at each matchday at the John Smith's Stadium.

The hope is other diverse football fans, whether Huddersfield Town supporters or not, will join the group in an effort to change perceptions within the game after recent research showed half of all football fans have heard offensive remarks about the LGBT community over the past five years.

The group are aiming to become the voice for LGBT Huddersfield Town fans and hope to use the movement to speak to fellow supporters and people who share similar experiences in order to support each other off-the-pitch as well as David Wagner's side on it.

Proud Terriers will meet pre-match at the PPG Canalside Sports Complex and also have a specially-designed flag present in the stadium during every game.

Proud Terrier founder-member Ryan said, “We try to get down to PPG Canalside and get our own table and invite people to join us.

"We believe it's a great way for us all to meet up, support equality in football as well as Huddersfield Town.

“We are also trying to go with each other to some away games, as it helps to get more involved in football.”

Huddersfield Town were among one of the first professional football clubs to sign up to the Football v Homophobia charter back in 2013 and also have a 'Town For All' fixture to promote equality in the game.

And although such initiatives help raise awareness and create tolerance within the game, Ryan believes there is still room for improvement in attitudes.

He added, “I believe we have come a long way but there is still more work to be done.

“If this groups helps just a few people to feel they can join us and feel welcome then it would mean a lot but ultimately we still need to change attitudes on the terraces so no fan or player is ever abused.

“Football is for everybody and I believe we should create a more accepting atmosphere.”

For more information on Proud Terriers, Huddersfield Town's LGBT Supporters Group feel free to email Ryan on proudterriers08@gmail.com, find the group on twitter @ProudTerriers or visit the Proud Terrier Facebook Page .