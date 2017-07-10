Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town promotion hero Danny Ward is in contention for the number 1 shirt at Liverpool this season, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Ward spent a successful season on loan with Town last term, keeping 12 clean sheets and helping the Terriers achieve promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history.

And his performances last year - which included three crucial penalty saves in two play-off shootouts - have not gone unnoticed by the Reds' boss.

Ward returned to parent club Liverpool over the summer and the former Borussia Dortmund coach has revealed that the Welshman is in a three-way battle to claim a starting spot between the sticks at Anfield.

He told the club's official website: “That’s very comfortable for the manager, three really good goalkeepers.

“It is like it is and nothing is decided, they can all show how good they are. I don’t want to bring doubt so that they start doubting.

“They are at a fantastic club and a fantastic football club needs fantastic goalkeepers. We had a really good goalkeeping season.

“Yes, it was a little bit difficult for Loris but I’m sure he had his part in the development of Simon, who played a really good season. And Danny played a fantastic season at Huddersfield with a big success at the end.

“We have three goalkeepers and they can all show what they are able to do, and then we will see who will start.”