Only 2,000 tickets remain in the Huddersfield Town end for Monday's play-off final at Wembley.

More than 37,000 tickets had been sold as of 7pm last night, with the rest likely to be snapped up well ahead of bank holiday Monday.

The final tickets are now on general sale, with the 39,150 allocation edging closer to a sell out.

The match will likely produce one of the highest attendances in Town's history, with the current record set at 93,357 at the old Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final against Preston North End back in April 1938.

The new Wembley Stadium has a capacity of up to 90,000, so Town will fall just shot of the all-time record which has stood for 79 years.

If you haven't yet bought your tickets, you can do so online here or at the ticket office.