Sean Scannell says Huddersfield Town will stick to tried and trusted methods as they prepare to face Wigan Athletic.

The second-bottom Latics come the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday for a Championship clash which will be screened by Sky Sports.

It’s been tough so far for Wigan, who were promoted from League One last season, with only three wins recorded.

But hopes are high that new boss Warren Joyce, the former Manchester United reserve team chief, will turn things around.

Town are fourth, but their bright early-season form has faltered, with four defeats and only one win in the last six.

And David Wagner’s side could find themselves in seventh by the time they kick-off against Wigan.

Birmingham City (at Brentford), Norwich City (at Derby County) and Leeds United (at Rotherham United) could all climb above Town on Saturday.

However Scannell, still waiting for his 100th start for the club after coming on as a substitute in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at Cardiff City, says the only concern is the visit of Wigan.

“The rest is out of our hands,” said the former Crystal Palace wideman. “We have to focus on ourselves and keep plugging away, doing the things which we know have worked for us this season.

“Our record so far and position in the table is good and we just have to keep going.

“When things don’t go our way, we have to show the right reaction and keep working hard.

“I’m sure our manager will make sure we do that!”

In their two games under Joyce, who replaced Gary Caldwell, Wigan were beaten 3-0 at home to Reading before drawing 0-0 at Barnsley.

They haven’t scored in their last three outings while Town are seeking a seventh win in nine home matches.