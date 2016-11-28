Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face Wigan Athletic tonight in what will be the 29th meeting between the two sides.

Town have been victorious in 13 of those fixtures, with the Latics winning eight and seven finishing honours even.

Ahead of tonight's installment, we take a look back at some of the most memorable of the 28 previous fixtures between the two teams.

Wigan Athletic 5-2 Huddersfield Town - February 23, 1993 - Football League Trophy

Back in the 1992/93 season English football was adjusting to the league restructuring and the introduction of the newly formed Premier League, however - for Wigan and Huddersfield Town - the dream of the top flight was a long way off with both sides competing in Division Two.

Division Two status meant competing in the Football League Trophy and the sides offered up a seven-goal thriller at Springfield Park in the Northern Area semi-final.

Town had progressed through a group stage with Bradford and Halifax before knocking out Doncaster and Bolton en route to the semis.

Wigan came second in their group beating Preston before a penalty shoot-out win over Rotherham was followed by a 2-1 win against Scunthorpe, leading to the visit of Town.

Phil Starbuck and Welshman Iwan Roberts were the scorers for Town in front of 2,978 fans however the Latics progressed to the Northern Area Final where they were beaten 3-1 on aggregate by Stockport County - in the same season Wigan were relegated to Division Three.

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Wigan Athletic - April 19, 2003 - Division Two

While a 0-0 draw hardly screams out memorable, the implications of this goalless affair makes the game stick out.

A point for Wigan was enough to crown them Division Two champions after midweek results had already confirmed their promotion.

A draw for Town was far from helpful in their quest for survival and meant they remained in 22nd position and needed to win at least two of their final three games in order to climb above Cheltenham and Chesterfield.

Unfortunately for the Terriers, losses to Stockport and Port Vale and a 1-1 draw with Oldham consigned them to Division Three football.

Among the men on the field that day for Town was top goalscorer for the season Martin Smith, long-term Town player Danny Schofield and a 20-year-old Jon Stead.

Paul Jewell's Wigan side included Welsh international Neil Roberts and Jimmy Bullard.

Huddersfield Town 1-4 Wigan Athletic - February 17, 2013 - FA Cup

While this one may not be memorable for Town fans, Huddersfield's 1-4 defeat to then Premier League side Wigan Athletic was one of six victories which saw the Latics crowned FA Cup winners for the first time in their history.

Victories over Charlton and Leicester saw Town in the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2008 while Wigan had overcome Bournemouth and Macclesfield before their visit to the John Smith's Stadium.

Despite a strong start, Town fell behind when Callum McManaman angled his shot across Alex Smithies to give Wigan the lead.

McManaman turned provider just before half-time as Arouna Kone got on the end of the wingers low cross.

Wigan continued to control in the second-half as James McArthur powered home a third. However, Town did get on the scoresheet when half-time subsitute Lee Novak nodded Calum Wood's ball beyond Joel Robles Blazquez.

Unfortunately for the Terriers a comeback didn't come to fruition as Kone doubled his account for the afternoon in the closing stages.

The victory saw Wigan progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 26 years and they would go on to beat Everton, Millwall and Manchester City to become the 43rd team to win the prestigious crown - a feat Town achieved back in 1922.

Huddersfield Town 1-0 Wigan Athletic - February 8, 2014 - Championship

Wigan should maybe have expected the late winner for Town in January 2015 as a late goal almost a year earlier settled a game at the John Smith's between the sides.

Adam Clayton's 85th minute strike was the difference in a mid-season mid-table clash.

Clayton smashed home from 20-yards beating Wigan goalkeeper Ali Al-Habsi at his near post with five minutes remaining.

Town did look the the more likely to score throughout the game with Oliver Norwood hitting the bar with a terrific 40-yard free-kick before James McArthur kept out a Tommy Smith header.

Wigan hit the crossbar through Marc Antoine-Fortune but a weird moment which saw Martyn Waghorn kick the corner flag instead of the ball at a corner and that rather summed up the visitors' afternoon.

Huddersfield's goal meant they became only the second team to score against Wigan in their last eight matches.

Town failed to kick on following the victory and a mixture of results in the closing stages of the season saw them finish in 17th place.

As for Uwe Rosler's Wigan, they earned themselves a play-off spot but lost out in the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate to eventual winners QPR.

Wigan Athletic 0-1 Huddersfield Town - January 24, 2015 - Championship

With Wigan playing their football in League One last season, the last time the sides met was back in January 2015 when Town edged out the Latics at the DW Stadium.

Huddersfield continued to climb the Championship table with this victory, while it consigned Wigan to their fourth defeat in five games - leaving them five points from safety.

A late strike from Conor Coady was enough to settle a rather uneventful game.

Coady received the ball from Nakhi Wells before cutting inside and bending the ball into the top corner away from Wigan goalkeeper Scott Carson.

Town controlled the game for the most part and could have had more had a Wells effort not been cleared of the line by Liam Ridgewell.

Likewise Mark Hudson's header from an in-swinging Jacob Butterfield corner was blocked on the line by Waghorn.

The narrow victory for Town meant they climbed up to 15th in the Championship table, leap-frogging Charlton and Bolton and taking their tally to 34 points for the season.

As for Wigan it was another defeat in a run which had seen them win just one game since October and the Lancashire side suffered relegation at the end of the season.