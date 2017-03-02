Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is bracing his side for a fired-up Huddersfield Town when they travel to West Yorkshire on Saturday.

The Magpies lead the league, but Town can claw back the Geordies with a win at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend and go within five points of them with a game in hand.

And Benitez knows his side will have to deal with a strong Town side as well as promotion pressure if they are to leave Huddersfield with anything on Saturday.

The Spaniard told the Chronicle: “We always have the same pressure in games. People think: ‘Oh it’s Newcastle United we have to give everything’. Huddersfield and Reading will do that.

“But we have confidence as we know we can do well.”

Benitez's side have the best away record in English football, totting up 35 points from 17 matches away from St James' Park.

And their last victory came at the Amex on Tuesday as they beat promotion rivals Brighton 2-1.

The Toon boss tried to describe the atmosphere in the squad after the victory on the south coast: “It means we have confidence but we know that it will be difficult and dangerous.

“Huddersfield are doing well and so are Reading. After that it’s Fulham who are also doing well.

“There’s still a lot of games to go and we have to make sure we continue working as hard as we did at Brighton with the same confidence. At the same time we have to show a lot of respect to these good teams.”

He added: “It was good to get three points away against a very good team [in Brighton].

“But I still I have the same feeling - April will be important.”