Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town took another step towards guaranteeing a Play-Off place with the late win over Preston North End at the John Smith's Stadium.

And a Town win away to Derby County on Easter Monday would see David Wagner's side secure a Play-Off place – if other results went their way.

Should Fulham fail to beat Aston Villa at Craven Cottage earlier in the day (kick-off 2.45pm) it would mean Town would go into the live SKY game against the Rams (kick-off 5pm) knowing victory would seal a top six finish.

It would mean Huddersfield Town will have accumulated 80 points while Fulham could only amass 79 points with three games still to play for the Cottagers.

However, if Town WIN and Fulham DRAW then one point would still be needed to guarantee a place.

That's because Fulham could still get a total of 80 points from their remaining fixtures – the same as David Wagner's men but with a far superior goal difference than Town (a difference of 17 goals in the West London side's favour).

Of course, a defeat at Derby would still mean there is everything to play for ahead of the two sides meeting on the Saturday, April 22.

At that point, even if Fulham beat Aston Villa and Town lost at Derby, a win for Town at home to Fulham would be enough while a draw would still mean a point would be needed from Town's remaining three games.

Whatever the permutations, it should be a scintellating atmosphere for all those planning to travel down to Derby County on Monday.

If you are unable to make it to the game, PPG Canalside have confirmed the match will be televised on the big screen – for more information call 01484 537720 or visit the PPG Canalside website.