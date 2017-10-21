The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's victory over Manchester United will be featured first on Match of the Day tonight.

David Wagner's men beat the Red Devils 2-1, with Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre putting the Terriers 2-0 to the good in the first half.

Marcus Rashford got a goal back for Jose Mourinho's men, but Town held on to secure a first victory over United since March, 1952.

The historic win leads the Match of the Day schedule, with the show starting at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Highlights of Town's win over Man U will be followed by he best bits from Watford's trip to Chelsea, Manchester City's win over Burnley, Swanseas clash against Leicester, Stoke City's loss to Bournemouth, Southampton's match against West Brom, Newcastle United's late win over Crystal Palace and West Ham's Friday night clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Philip Neville and Jermaine Jenas will be joining Gary Lineker in the studio to dissect the day's football.