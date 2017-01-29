Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner praised Izzy Brown for having the confidence to take - and convert - Huddersfield Town’s first penalty in 10 months.

The on-loan Chelsea forward slotted the 66th-minute spot kick past Conrad Logan for his side’s second goal in their 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win at Rochdale.

Town’s previous penalty, during the 4-1 Championship win at Leeds United in March, was missed by Nahki Wells.

The last one scored was by Wells in last season’s 2-2 FA Cup third-round draw at home to Reading.

The Bermudian was on the bench at Rochdale, but boss Wagner said there is no set penalty taker.

“We didn’t name anyone beforehand, Izzy was brave and confident enough to take the ball and put it in,” he explained.

“He gave an assist as well, so it was a good game for him.”

Wagner also praised debutant scorer Collin Quaner and Slovenian centre-back Jon Gorenc Stankovic after Town made round five for only the sixth time in half a century.

German Quaner, the club’s £500,000 January transfer window signing from Union Berlin, netted the opener after 42 minutes.

And Wagner said: “This was a fantastic performance for his debut especially under the circumstances of a difficult pitch.

“He scored his first goal - in Germany we call it a tin opener - and he had some good moments.

“He gave a great assist for fourth, so you can’t ask for more.”

Stankovic, 21, a £600,000 close-season signing from Borussia Dortmund, made his ninth appearance for the club.

“I thought Jon was outstanding, and he is a big talent in our squad,” added the boss.