Huddersfield Town's Sean Scannell is a winner both on and off the field after being recognised by the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) for his community work.

The 26-year-old winger has followed up last week's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final promotion success by being named the club's PFA Community Player of the Year for the 2016/17 season.

The London-born player is currently the longest-serving member of David Wagner's squad having joined the club back in the summer of 2012 and picks up the accolade due to his commitment to making a difference in the local area.

Scannell has made a number of appearances across the community during the campaign, visiting schemes run bu Town's Community Department including the Town Foundation’s ‘Early Kick-Off’ breakfast clubs and regular half-term Soccer Schools.

Town’s Community Head of Football and Sport, Rob Day, commented: “I’m really happy Sean’s commitment to the local area can get recognised in this manner.



“He considers Huddersfield his second home and is always willing to help us out by appearing at community initiatives.

"Speaking with him, he understands what an impact footballers can have on youngsters; he felt the same way when footballers visited his school or area down in Croydon. I have no doubt that he’s made a big impact on many children in our area too.”