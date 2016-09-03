Huddersfield Town winger on way to long-service award

Sean Scannell is ready to provide Huddersfield Town with some senior service as the club aim to continue their flying start to the Championship campaign.

Following boss David Wagner’s squad reshaping during the freshly-closed transfer window, the winger is the longest-serving of the club’s 24 senior players.

Scannell was signed from Crystal Palace in an £800,000 deal in June 2012.

Simon Grayson was the Town boss at the time, and had just led the club to their League I play-off final victory over Sheffield United at Wembley.

Since then, Mark Robins and Chris Powell have come and gone from the dug-out, but Scannell has remained a constant in the side.

The 25-year-old has signed a couple of contract extensions, most recently in March, when he put pen to paper on terms through to 2019, with Town having he option of adding a further year.

Scannell, who has featured in all six Town games so far this season, has also been linked with moves away from the current Championship leaders.

Two years ago, Millwall wanted him, only for Powell, who was about to be named manager, to put the brakes on a deal.

And as the latest transfer deadline loomed last Wednesday, there was speculation linking the South Londoner with Derby County, where Powell is assistant to manager Nigel Pearson.

Sheffield Wednesday were also rumoured to be interested, but sources played down the claims and Scannell remains in the blue and white stripes of Town, not the Owls.

Happily settled in the Holme Valley, he is looking to add to 161 appearances, 95 of them starts, and nine goals for the club.

“All the lads are buzzing and looking forward to the next game,” he said as preparations for Saturday’s derby at Leeds United begin in earnest.

“It’s been a great start (13 points from five league games) but we know it’s only a start.

“We’re all grounded, but we are also ambitious and we want to see how far we can go.”

Half of German head coach Wagner’s squad have been recruited since the end of last season, when Town finished 19th.

And Scannell, who scored 13 goals in 141 games (73 starts) for Palace, with whom he won Republic of Ireland Under 21 and B team selection, says there is valuable unity in a multi-national pool of players.

“I think one of the biggest things we are going to have in our favour this season is our togetherness,” he said.

“We stick together and trust in each other and we have shown our character in each game so far.

“It can take time for players to gel and we’ve had a dozen come into the squad.

“But everyone likes each other and we all want each other to do well.”

Scannell has only started two times this term, one of those appearances coming in the League Cup first-round exit at League One Shrewsbury Town, the only blot on the club copy book so far.

“I’ve come off the bench the other times, but that doesn’t bother me,” he insisted.

“There’s no sense of jealousy or resentment about the players who are ahead of me.

“There’s a lot of competition in this team but it’s a long season and chances will come.”

Town’s form so far means the odds on them winning promotion have been cut by bookies.

At 7/2, they are sixth in bet365’s list behind Newcastle United (8/15), Norwich City (6/5), Brighton and Hove Albion (6/4), Aston Villa (3/1) and Wolves (4/1).

Scannell says Town will just stick to their principles and see what happens.

“The Championship is a tough league,” he explained.

“Eventually the best teams get promoted but the fact is that in this division, you never know what’s going to happen.

“It’s all about how you play on the day - even the top teams know that if they aren’t spot-on, any of the others can beat them.

“You have to be right on the day as individuals and as a team.

“We want to get the most out of every game.

“You can’t win all the time, but we will go into every match trying to.”