Huddersfield Town won't comment on reported Aston Villa interest in David Wagner

The German head coach continues to be linked to the Midlands club who sacked Roberto Di Matteo at the weekend

Huddersfield Town are remaining tight-lipped on speculation over Aston Villa's interest in their head coach David Wagner.

The 44-year-old is said to be high on the wanted list of Villa owner Tony Xia following the sacking of Roberto Di Matteo.

And bookies have the German as second-favourite for the job behind former Town manager Steve Bruce, with Brentford chief Dean Smith and former Bristol City boss Steve Cotterill other supposed candidates.

The Examiner understands there has been no approach from Villa, who are 19th in the Championship, 15 points behind leaders Town.

And while that remains the case, Town won’t be making any comment.

Former Borussia Dortmund reserve team boss Wagner is 11 months into what he has often referred to as a “long-term project”.

After Town finished 19th last season, he rebuilt the squad this summer, making 13 signings.

With eight wins and a draw from the first 11 games, this has been the most successful start to a season in Town’s 108-year history.

And crowds are at their highest since the 1970/71 season, when the team were mixing it in the top flight.

Both the John Smith’s Stadium club and fans alike are understandably keen to keep the status quo.

It’s said Xia wants a new manager in place by the time Championship football resumes following the international break.

Villa host Wolves on Saturday week while Town take on Sheffield Wednesday at the John Smith’s the day after.

Championship strugglers Cardiff City are also seeking a new manager after sacking Paul Trollope with former Town boss Neil Warnock among the favourites to take charge.

