Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flo Bojaj has returned to Huddersfield Town after having his loan deal at Newport County AFC cut short.

The 20-year-old joined the South Wales outfit during the January transfer window but struggled to make an impact at the League Two strugglers.

After spending the first-half of the season out on-loan at Kilmarnock where he played five times for the Scottish club, Bojaj made his one and only appearance for the Exiles as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw against Colchester United on January 10.

Bojaj has made eight appearances in Town colours so far, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-1 home win over Reading, on 8th March 2016.