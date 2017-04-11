Flo Bojaj has returned to Huddersfield Town after having his loan deal at Newport County AFC cut short.
The 20-year-old joined the South Wales outfit during the January transfer window but struggled to make an impact at the League Two strugglers.
After spending the first-half of the season out on-loan at Kilmarnock where he played five times for the Scottish club, Bojaj made his one and only appearance for the Exiles as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw against Colchester United on January 10.
Bojaj has made eight appearances in Town colours so far, scoring his first goal for the club in a 3-1 home win over Reading, on 8th March 2016.