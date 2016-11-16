Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says Philip Billing still has time to make a big impact at Huddersfield Town this season.

The 6ft 5in Danish midfielder made his mark under the head coach last term, when he played 13 times in all and 10 after the German’s appointment a year ago.

However, he has yet to feature this time around - the 20-year-old suffering an ankle injury in pre-season and then failing to impress Wagner on his return to training.

However, that has changed over the last month, and the 20-year-old was on the bench for Town’s last game at home to Birmingham City.

Now Wagner, who has alternative choices in Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg, Dean Whitehead and Ivan Paurevic, wants Billing to challenge for a starting spot.

“We certainly don’t have to speak about Phil’s qualities,” said the head coach. “But he has to learn that he has to deliver something to me, not me to him!

“We spoke and I said I don’t wait for you, it’s professional football. You have to deliver, and this is what he did.

“I think he has learned his lessons in the last three months - I have seen in training where he is very strong, right back on track.

“This is the reason why he was back in the squad against Birmingham.

“Hopefully he keeps on track and keeps performing in training.

“If Phil is on his highest level, he is a real competitor and a potential starter. He has unbelievable qualities and I have missed them.

“Hopefully there will be further steps still.”

Former Denmark Under 19 international Billing was signed from Esbjerg in 2013 and last March signed a new Town contract taking him to 2020

Wagner added: “He is still young and still learning to be a professional.

“Since he came here, maybe everything went too easily.

“Now it was a first time where he really recognised that this job is hard work.

“You have to switch on every single day because it’s a strong, competitive group.”