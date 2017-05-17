Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town academy star Ryan Schofield has received an international call-up to England's Under 20 side.

The Three Lions travel to France to compete in the Maurice Revello Tournament - better known as the Toulon Tournament - this summer, with the 17-year-old one of two goalkeepers named in the squad.

Schofield has previously been capped for the national team's Under 18 side, but will now step up to the Under 20s.

Town loanee Kasey Palmer won the prestigious tournament with England in 2016 and Schofield will hope to replicate the Chelsea midfielder's success this year.

England will play their first game on 29 May against Angola in Aubagne before the first-ever international meeting with Cuba takes place in Salon de Provence three days later.



The group stage is rounded off on 4 June when England return to Aubagne for their clash with Japan and hopefully progression to the semi-finals.

The semis will take place on June 8, with the winners facing each other in the final on June 10.

Schofield penned a new deal with Town last month, keeping him in West Yorkshire until 2019.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Ryan Schofield (Huddersfield Town)

Defenders: Ezri Konsa (Charlton Athletic), Cameron Borthwick Jackson (Manchester United), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Reece James (Chelsea), Joshua Tymon (Hull City)

Midfielders: Harvey Barnes (Leicester City), David Brooks (Sheffield United), Demetri Mitchell (Manchester United), Sadou Diallo (Manchester City), Tariq Uwakwe (Chelsea), Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United), Andre Dozzell (Ipswich Town)

Forwards: Elliot Embleton (Sunderland), Daniel Kemp (West Ham United), Luke Bolton (Manchester City), George Hirst (Sheffield Wednesday), Martell Taylor-Crossdale (Chelsea), Ike Ugbo (Chelsea)