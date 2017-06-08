Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town youngster Ryan Schofield will start for England against Scotland in the semi-finals of the Toulon Tournament today.

The Young Lions' keeper has played in two matches already this tournament for the England Under 18s, beating Angola U20s 1-0 and Cuba U20s 7-1.

And the 17-year-old will also feature between the sticks at 4pm today as England kick off against the Auld Enemy's U20s in the Stade Parsemain in Fos-sur-Mer.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The winners will face either Ivory Coast U20s or the Czech Republic U19s in the final at the Stade de Lattre-de-Tassigny in Aubagne on June 10.

Schofield will have to be on top form however, with Scotland's side including RB Leipzig forward Oliver Burke and Rangers striker Ryan Hardie.

Both have netted twice already in the tournament and are behind only Angola's Chico Banza (4) and Englands's George Hirst (4) in the scoring charts.

England XI: Schofield; James, Grant, Tymon, Worrall; Barnes, Mitchell, Vieira, Brooks; Embleton, Ugbo.