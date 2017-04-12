Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From the 2018-19 season Huddersfield Town will need to include at least one 'club developed' player in match day squads due to a new EFL initiative.

Teams have previously had to include six home-grown players, defined as those registered with a club in England or Wales for three seasons, or 36 months, before their 21st birthday.

However the new rules state that, a club-developed player is defined as one who has been registered to the club for at least a year before the end of his under-19 season.

The announcement was agreed at last week's meeting of all 72 English Football League clubs with EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey stating: "I am confident this decision will have a positive and lasting impact.

"It is imperative we provide young players not only with a platform, but also with the belief that opportunities will be made available to progress from youth to senior football."

So which current Huddersfield Town youngsters would come into this criteria if it was something that was implemented now? Steven Downes looks at the contenders...

Phillip Billing

Already a first team regular, the Danish youngster has made the move from academy football to first team duties seamless.

While Billing has impressed in some of Town's SkyBet Championship games, he really made his mark for his performance against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium during Town's FA Cup repla against the Premier League giants.

Regan Booty

The young starlet has been one of the Town academy's brightest sparks in recent years, putting in admirable performances at both under-18 and under-23 level.

Booty captained the under-21 side to the league title last season, and due to the midfielders good form, was offered a contract on first team terms earlier this year.

Ronan Coughlan

Coughlan has been in the Town academy for the past few seasons but is yet to make a first team appearance, despite a number of fine displays for the under-23 side.

The striker started his career playing junior football for Mungret Regional in his native Ireland before joining League of Ireland side Limerick FC.

Initially he moved to Huddersfield Town in January 2014, training with the Under-18 group before his transfer received FIFA international clearance in the summer of 2014.

Cedwyn Scott

One of the most consistent performers at under-18 level over the past few seasons, Scott is a striker that works on instinct with a clinical finish.

However the forward's most impressive aspect is his hold up play, and having not only the ability, but intelligence to bring other people into the game.

Lewis O'Brien

One of the best players in Town's under-18 side over the last two seasons, O'Brien has now cemented his place in the Town under-23 side.

The Colchester-born midfielder O'Brien joined the Academy at under-11 level and has progressed through the age groups after having a brief spell at Manchester United.