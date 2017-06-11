Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's Under 18s have announced a second pre-season friendly against Wrexham AFC.

The youngsters will travel to north Wales on July 26 to take on the Dragons, with kick off set for 1pm.

The fixture will be Leigh Bromby's side's first of the pre-season, with the young Terriers heading to the north east three days later to take on Sunderland at the Academy of Light on Saturday, July 29 at noon.

The venue for the match against Wrexham has not yet been confirmed, but it will be open to spectators.

The club will announce the venue in the coming weeks.

The Under 18s now have two pre-season friendlies pencilled in as they look to build towards the U18 Professional Development League which kicks off in August.