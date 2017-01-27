Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's youngsters are just two games away from the last 16 of the Under 23 Premier League Cup after a fine victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Frankie Bunn's side moved into second place in Group G of the league-format part of the competition after the 1-0 win at Kidderminster's Aggborough Stadium on Tuesday night.

A superb second-half strike from Sam Warde, his second goal of the season, gave the young Town side all three points and sees the side move two points clear of the third-placed Baggies with Ipswich Town in fourth.

The top two in each of the eight groups go through to a one-off last 16 knockout stage with a place in the quarter-final beckoning should Frankie Bunn's side successfully negotiate leaders Liverpool FC (Sunday, February 12) and Ipswich Town (Sunday, February 26).

Both games see Huddersfield Town at home (Curzon Ashton’s Tameside Stadium) in a competition which West Ham United Under 23s won last season's tournament – beating Hull City in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 aggregate draw.