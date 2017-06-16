Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s Under 18 manager Leigh Bromby has heaped praise on David Wagner and his work at the club.

In a season of record spending levels in the SkyBet Championship, the head coach achieved a minor miracle in guiding Town to the Premier League with one of the division’s smallest budgets.

Even more impressive is promotion was achieved in the 45-year-old’s first full season as a boss at first-team level, having previously taken charge of Borussia Dortmund’s reserve side.

“You’ve got to take your hat off to people like David Wagner who’s come and done an absolutely unbelievable job,” Leigh Bromby said.

“He’s a very, very intelligent guy and he’s worked hard within youth football at Borussia Dortmund and he’s deserved his chance.

“Some of the stuff he does is fantastic. It’s good to be at a club where you can learn from a young manager like that.”

In the modern football era the prizes for clubs competing in the top divisions are increasingly lucrative, nobody wants to miss out.

Consequently, the easiest option when recruiting a new boss is to opt for a tried and tested, ‘safe’ candidate. Not many clubs, then, would be bold enough to make a left-field appointment with so much at risk.

“Fair play to Huddersfield, they were brave enough to give him a chance with no experience,” Bromby added

“He’s been an unbelievable appointment from Dean Hoyle.

“Everybody’s probably looking for the next David Wagner now.”

The Dewsbury-born 37-year-old also spoke about his experiences of managing the Terriers’ next generation.

“I’m really enjoying working with the youth team and it’s like being a trial manager with the Under 18s,” he said.

“At the minute, the set-up in English academies is fantastic. I’ve got my own team - fitness coaches, analysts - and I work with the players every day.

“I manage the players and staff. It’s good experience.

“This is my sixth season [of coaching], I’m trying to learn the trade and create a different route for me and hopefully it will end up in management"