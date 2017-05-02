Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could feature in the top flight of English football for the first time in 45 years next season, with fixtures against big guns Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool potentially just four matches away for the Terriers.

Town host Cardiff City on Sunday before entering the play-offs, where a two-legged semi-final and a final at Wembley separate the Terriers and Premier League football.

And Town will find out who they face - in either division - in June.

The Championship fixtures for the 2017/18 season will be released on Wednesday 21 June, while the Premier League matches will be revealed a week earlier - on Wednesday June 14 at 9am.

The top flight season runs from August 12 to Sunday May 13, while the second tier term kicks off on August 5 and wraps up on May 6.

The first round of the renamed EFL Cup - now the Carabao Cup - will take place week beginning August 7, while the Championship play-off final is pencilled in for May 26.