Huddersfield Town will receive their first ever set of Premier League fixtures tomorrow, with David Wagner's side now officially a top flight side.

The Terriers face trips to Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool a season after visiting Burton Albion, Rotherham and Wigan Athletic.

But when will we find out who they have first and who Town will face on Boxing Day and New Year's Day?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tomorrow's announcement.

When are they announced?

Town will receive their fixtures at 9am tomorrow.

How can I find the fixtures?

The fixtures will be announced by the Premier League and media outlets at 9am on the dot.

You can find them on the Premier League website and the Examiner site - where we will be running a live blog - and can watch the reaction to the fixtures on Sky Sports News and the BBC.

When will Sky Sports announce their first round of TV fixtures?

Sky Sports have not announced a release date for their TV games yet but are expected to do so in early July.

Sky will show 126 live Premier League matches next season, with BT Sport also having rights to broadcast some top flight matches.

When does the season start?

The Premier League season kicks off on Saturday, August 12.

When does the season end?

The league season will wrap up on Sunday, May 13.