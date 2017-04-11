Pink Moon lights up the sky in Leeds

Queues outside the ticket office as season cards

See the frustration and verdict of Huddersfield T

Huddersfield Town approach every game the same, s

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s Aaron Mooy is hoping to get back to winning ways when Preston North End visit the John Smith’s Stadium on Friday.

Last weekend’s 2-0 SkyBet Championship defeat away to Nottingham Forest was Town’s third in four league games and has almost all but extinguished their aspirations of achieving automatic promotion.

David Wagner’s side currently lie third in the table, ten points behind second place Newcastle United and a further two behind Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite having a game in hand on their promotion rivals, a play-off place is now the more realistic objective after a ‘bad day at the office’ against Forest.

The game at the City Ground saw Huddersfield Town caught cold by the hosts intense pressing game with boss Wagner taking responsibility for the defeat and the tactical set-up.

“We shouldn’t have been surprised by their intensity – they’re fighting to stay up,” Aaron Mooy said.

“They were right at it and we weren’t good enough, we didn’t keep the ball well.

“We tried to press them high but they seemed to get out all the time.

“But there’s nothing we can do about it, we just have to move forward and put it down as a bad day.”

As Town sought a way back into the game at the weekend, Wagner made a tactical reshuffle at half-time which saw his side change to a 3-5-2 formation for the second 45 minutes.

It was a ploy that appeared to be paying off before Jamie Ward doubled the advantage for Forest in the 57th minute.

However, according to Mooy, the second-half change in formation was something that was not worked on ahead of the game.

On reverting to the 3-5-2 system, Mooy said: “We haven’t really worked on that much.

“It’s just because they kept playing out so we had to try something different because it wasn’t working.

“We try to set out how he (David Wagner) wants us to play but nothing really worked for us to be fair.”

And Mooy hopes the side can bounce back from a frustrating couple of weeks against Preston North End but warned that the side will have to be at the very best to do so.

“Anyone can beat anyone if you’re not on your best – all the games are different but equally difficult but hopefully we can play a lot better and get the result.”