Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's midfield ace Aaron Mooy has been the stand-out player in David Wagner's side so far this season.

The Australian brings a calming quality to the head coach's all-action gegenpressing style, which has suited Town so well in the opening 16 matches of the campaign.

But is the 26-year-old the Championship's best player so far this season?

Or does that award go to another side's star man?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's Aaron Mooy on dealing with plaudits praise Share this video Watch Next

We’ve spoken to football experts across the country who have collected viewed every game in the Championship this season.

And, they have come up with a definitive list of players who have performed admirably for their clubs this campaign.

So, if each club had a ‘player of the season’ vote right now, who would win?

Aston Villa - Jonathan Kodjia

"He is a lean, mean, scoring machine.”

Mat Kendrick, Birmingham Mail

Kodjia arrived with big pressure on his shoulders with the transfer fee to take him from Bristol City capable of rising to £14 million if all of the add-ons are reached.

But the price-tag has not weighed heavily on the 27-year-old at all. Instead he has wasted no time whatsoever showcasing his remarkable attacking talents, be it as a centre-forward or cutting in from the flanks.

He is a lean, mean, scoring machine and as excited as Villa fans are about their new Holte End darling they are also, quite understandably, worried.

Holding onto Kodjia is yet another reason why Bruce’s team really need to be back in the Premier League next season.

At least they have a prolific striker, for now at least, capable of helping to get them there.

Barnsley - Andy Yiadom

"What a signing he has been.”

Simon Gaskell, Sports journalist and Barnsley fan

Barnsley signed Andy Yiadom two weeks before our Wembley win - a free transfer - and what a signing he has been.

With a background at Hayes & Yeading United, Braintree and Barnet, it’s fair to say the jury was out on Yiadom among supporters when injuries to Aidy White and James Bree gave him his first-team chance early on in the season.

His performances since, though, have made him an indispensable member of the starting XI and he must be one of the first names on the team sheet alongside Marc Roberts and Conor Hourihane.

Comfortable in either full-back position, Yiadom’s ease on the ball and intelligence putting others in space means he is actually the starting point for a large proportion of our attacks.

Birmingham City - Ryan Shotton

"He’s an absolute ball magnet, everything seems to be attracted to his head.”

Brian Dick, Birmingham Mail

Having bounced around positions throughout his career - and been in and out of the Rams’ side for many months, Shotton came to remodel himself as an authentic centre half.

He had a taster session on loan last season when he had a few troubles at right back before slotting in and doing better in the middle of the defence.

Shotton’s pace has allowed Blues to play further up the pitch, his big frame and athleticism has been invaluable in both boxes.

There are some games when he’s an absolute ball magnet, everything seems to be attracted to his head.

Rowett has challenged him to go on and become the best defender in the Championship - which at the time seemed a little hyperbolic - but to be fair to both manager and player, he is certainly moving in the right direction.

Blackburn Rovers - Sam Gallagher

"The young striker is proving his worth in the best way possible - by scoring goals.”

Sam Jones, UCL journalism student and Blackburn fan

On-loan Southampton forward Sam Gallagher has been the stand-out performer in an otherwise dreadful season.

Not only is his finishing impressive, but the youngster’s work rate is second to none, as he chases down every loose ball.

The young striker is proving his worth in the best way possible - by scoring goals - and he could be crucial to Rovers’ Championship survival chances. Seven goals in 15 games is a measure of what is to come in the future. If he builds on his improvement and continues to find the net on a regular basis, he may be ready for Premier League football next season and could be knocking on the door of the first team on his return to St Mary’s.

Brentford - Ryan Woods

"He has now taken a firm grip on the Bees’ midfield so far this campaign.”

Tom Moore, Get West London

Brentford’s encouraging start to the season has seen several players catch the eye, none more so than Ryan Woods.

The midfielder, who moved to Griffin Park from Shrewsbury last year, needed time to adjust to Championship football but has now taken a firm grip on the Bees’ midfield so far this campaign.

Woods may not have scored or created any goals this season but he sits in front of the back four, breaks up attacks as well as starting them.

Convincing Woods to sign a new four year deal, to keep him at the club until 2020, may be the best bit of business the club did.

Brighton - Anthony Knockeart

"The mercurial Frenchman is the one that his team-mates look for a spark from.”

Lee Wilmot, Croydon Advertiser

Sitting second in the Championship, carrying on from where they left off last season, there are a few candidates.

But the man who really makes Brighton tick is wing wizard Anthony Knockeart.

The mercurial Frenchman is the one that his team-mates look for a spark from, and, more often than not, he provides.

He does not stop running, tormenting opposition defences. A real livewire, with his box of tricks lighting up many a match already during this campaign.

If Brighton are to finally realise their potential and make the promised land of the Premier League come the end of the season, Knockeart will surely play a big part.

Bristol City - Tammy Abraham

"He has made a quite astonishing impact in his first season in senior football.”

Andy Stockhausen, Bristol Post

City fans were not altogether sure what to expect from Tammy Abraham when he first arrived on loan from Chelsea.

A prolific goal-scorer in Chelsea’s youth and Under-21 teams, the teenager had made just two substitute appearances in the Premier League and had no previous experience of the Championship.

Considering his age and his previous experience, or lack of it, the striker has made a quite astonishing impact in his first season in senior football, taking the English second tier by storm with his goal-scoring prowess.

Burton Albion - Matt Palmer

"Palmer has been a key part of their positive start to second-tier life.”

Ashley Wilkinson, Burton Mail

Eight months ago, Matt Palmer's Burton Albion career was in question. Not through anything the 21-year-old central midfielder had done wrong - he simply could not break into Burton Albion's high-energy League One side, one struggling slightly for form but still in the automatic promotion places.

Signing a new two-year contract in August, Palmer has flourished in the Championship. His skill on the ball and passing ability, and refusal to shy away from the increasingly well-aimed tackles at his expense, has helped him adapt as quickly as anyone to life in the second tier.

Albion are a constant threat from his free kick and corner deliveries. Midfielders struggle to get the ball from him, Albion's strikers constantly receive it from him.

From looking like he may be on his way out of the club last March, Palmer is one of just two outfield players to start every Championship match for Albion this term - and he has been a key part of their positive start to second-tier life.

Cardiff City - Peter Whittingham

"Not picking him is increasingly becoming a luxury Cardiff City cannot afford.”

Philip Smith, Wales Online

Whittingham has had a central role in nine of the thirteen competitive goals scored by Cardiff City this season.

Picking a player of the season so far is a difficult task given how badly the Bluebirds have disappointed but clearly, it is Whittingham's contribution that has saved them from an even more brutal beginning.

In a side short of creativity, struggling to put away sides at home, he remains their best hope of solving the puzzle.

Whittingham is often described as a luxury player, but not picking him is increasingly becoming a luxury Cardiff City cannot afford.

Derby County - Scott Carson

"Carson has been a beacon of consistency while many of his teammates have struggled for form.”

Steve Nicholson, Derby Telegraph

The former England international goalkeeper turned 31 in September and his experience has been crucial as Derby County begin to find their feet this season.

Carson has been a beacon of consistency while many of his team mates have struggled for form, at times, although centre back Alex Pearce has barely put a foot wrong since he came into the side in September.

Decision-making and commanding the area, along with making saves, are also key qualities of a good keeper. Carson has shown such qualities, and his distribution has improved.

Fulham - Scott Parker

"Maybe it’s true what they say about great players – they make it look easy.”

Paul Warburton, Get West London

He may be 36 and he’s missed a couple of games – but Scott Parker is still different class in a Fulham shirt.

He holds Whites together with a combination of prompting and passing that seems effortless.

In fact, stats table say so far this season, his 91 per cent accuracy with balls to his own team-mates is 25 per cent better than the next player: Tom Cairney, and the August player of the month nominee is no slouch with the ball either.

Maybe it’s true what they say about great players – they make it look easy.

Parker is all of that and more.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Aaron Mooy on learning, experiencing and improving Share this video Watch Next

Huddersfield Town - Aaron Mooy

"The head coach will not want him to miss too many more games.”

Rory Benson, Huddersfield Examiner

Despite a downturn in form recently, Huddersfield Town's opening 16 matches of the season have given fans much to celebrate.

Seven wins from the first 10 matches gave Town their best start to a season in their history, with the Terriers owing much to on loan Manchester City man Aaron Mooy.

Once dubbed the "best and most exciting player in the A League" by Socceroos manager Ange Postecoglou, Mooy has not disappointed on English soil.

Mooy has started 15 of the 16 league matches Town have played so far this season and the head coach will not want him to miss too many more.

Ipswich Town - Bartosz Bialkowski

"Few players have really shown sparkling form up to now.”

Darren Campbell, Ipswich Town fan at the Birmingham Mail

In what has been a distinctly underwhelming first few months of the Championship campaign for Ipswich Town, few players have really shown sparkling form up to now.

But for sheer consistency and reliability, one member of the squad who deserves a great deal of credit this season is Bartosz Bialkowski. And not for the first time either.

A string of outstanding displays during the second half of the 2015/16 campaign saw him honoured with Town's Supporters' Player of the Year Award. And after starting this season as first choice, the former Notts County keeper has simply carried on where he left off.

Leeds United - Pontus Jansson

"Cult status normally takes time to earn, but Jansson has done it after just 11 appearances for the club.”

David Dubas-Fisher, Trinity Mirror Data Unit

Centre back has proven to be a troubled position for Leeds over recent years. The glory days of Lucas Radebe, Jonathan Woodgate and Ri….errr… Richard Jobson are long gone. Quality central defenders have been few and far between at Elland Road over the last decade, with Paddy Kisnorbo perhaps been the sole stand-out performer.

That's all changed this season though with the arrival of Leeds’ latest cult hero - Pontus Jansson.

The six foot four inch Swedish centre-half arrived at the club without too much fanfare this summer on a season long loan. Leeds have an option to sign the Torino player permanently, and it's one that Garry Monk will surely be taking.

Jansson’s die hard, no nonsense, blood and guts performances have made him a fan favourite this season. Cult status normally takes time to earn, but Jansson has done it after just 11 appearances for the club.

Newcastle United - Dwight Gayle

"There have been times when Newcastle have needed a hero to save them this season - and Gayle has stepped up.”

Lee Ryder, Newcastle Chronicle

Some fans questioned whether Dwight Gayle was the right choice for the number 9 shirt when he was issued the iconic number back in August ahead of the Sky Bet Championship season.

But Gayle hasn’t let anybody down since arriving from Crystal Palace for a bargain £10million fee.

One of the key factors for Gayle has been his know-how of the Championship and after weighing in with 11 goals he is bang on course for his seasonal aim of 20 strikes.

Others may argue that Gayle is benefiting from playing in an attacking team that is creating plenty of chances.

However, there have been times when Newcastle have needed a hero to save them this season and Gayle has stepped up to the plate.

Norwich City - Wes Hoolahan

"Wes Hoolahan has been a name that Norwich City could always rely on.”

Adam Jones, Trinity Mirror Regionals

Over the course of the last eight years - Wes Hoolahan has been a name that Norwich City could always rely on, whatever division they found themselves in.

This season is no different.

The Republic of Ireland international is the club’s most creative player so far this season - having made four assists and created 32 chances in his 13 league games.

The season might have taken a stutter for Norwich - but if they do harbour hopes of an instant return to the Premier League you can almost guarantee Hoolahan will be at the heart of it.

Nottingham Forest - Ben Osborn

"If Forest had 11 players with the same positive attitude, they would be well off.”

Paul Taylor, Nottingham Post

It’s probably a telling story of the season thus far that there were no obvious, stand-out candidates, when it comes to the debate over which Nottingham Forest player has made the biggest impact in the 16 games played, roughly a third of the way into the campaign.

But while his contribution can often go under the radar, Osborn must also be considered among the most consistent, reliable performers, amid a start to the campaign that has seen the team as a whole struggle for such qualities.

Osborn has been a lively creative force when asked to play on the left side of midfield and, in the last two games, he has shown he can offer a similar brand of bustling threat down the centre, when he has played in a No10 role, just off the striker.

He may not always stand out, but if Forest had 11 players with the same positive attitude and drive to call on in every game, they would be well off.

Preston North End - Jordan Hugill

"He's proven his worth in the Championship this season by filling Garner's shoes in the Preston attack.”

Oliver Dawes, Sports Journalist and Preston North End fan

When club hero Joe Garner left the club for Rangers in August, and Preston chose not to bring in a replacement striker, one of the existing attackers at Simon Grayson's disposal had to step up and fill the void – and that's just what Jordan Hugill has done.

With seven goals in 38 games in his first two seasons, Hugill wasn't considered as a major player for North End, but he's proven his worth in the Championship this season by filling Garner's shoes in the Preston attack.

Having been given his first real run as North End's first-choice striker, Hugill has grasped his chance with both hands, and stepped up to replace Garner when Preston needed a striker to rely on – and his form this season even means that Jermaine Beckford is resigned to a place on the bench.

For that, he's our player of the season so far – and having risen through non-league to become a leading light for Preston, there may yet be more to come from the Middlesbrough-born centre forward not only this season, but also over the coming years.

Queens Park Rangers - Alex Smithies

"Smithies has kept four clean sheets out of 16 Championship games: no mean feat in a middling campaign.”

Paul Warburton, Get West London

Notwithstanding the fact he’s saved almost as many penalties in his career as he’s conceded, 18-17 is the enviable score, the gloveman had the herculean task of stepping into the goalmouth vacated by ex-England keeper Rob Green at Loftus Road in January.

There has been nothing but approval for the replacement in contrast to a number of others in Hoops – both at the back end of last season and this.

Rangers and Smithies have kept four clean sheets out of 16 Championship games: no mean feat in a middling campaign that has already resulted in manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink being shown the exit only a few days ago.

Reading - Jon Swift

"He’s great to watch, one of those players who glides effortlessly across the pitch and makes the team tick.”

Charles Watts, Get Reading

There are a fair few candidates for this one after what has been a very good start to the season for Reading.

John Swift, bagged on a free transfer from Chelsea, has been hugely impressive in the No.10 role. He’s great to watch, one of those players who glides effortlessly across the pitch and makes the team tick.

He’s scored four goals already, some of which have been magnificent - and has provided Reading with a creative spark that they have been missing for years.

He’s made such a difference with his guile and creativity, something Reading have been searching for since Gylfi Sigurdsson left in 2010.

Rotherham United - Danny Ward

"There was a real emphasis on Ward to produce the goods.”

Richard Sharpe, Rotherham United fan at The Sentinel

Danny Ward has already scored more goals in his 16 league outings so far this season than he managed in his previous 49.

His brace in the 2-2 draw at Ipswich took him to eight for this season, meaning he has contributed half of the Millers’ league goals so far this season.

Having tried, but failed, to add to their strikeforce during the summer, there was a real emphasis on Ward to produce the goods.

Starting every league game so far has benefited both player and club, but he’s likely to need to score plenty more between now and the end of the season if the Millers are to survive.

Likely to interest other Championship sides should he continue his goalscoring run with his contract set to expire next summer.

Sheffield Wednesday - Kieran Lee

"He appears to have been given licence to push on from midfield and burst into the penalty area, like a Stalybridge-born Frank Lampard.”

Matt Harris, Essex Live

Lee’s fantastic engine in the centre of midfield has always been admired by Wednesday fans, since Stuart Gray opted to move him from right-back, but this season he has stood out with goals.

With three so far, Lee has already got halfway to the seven he netted last season and appears to have been given licence to push on from midfield and burst into the penalty area, like a Stalybridge-born Frank Lampard.

Lee has been the one constant this season, the driving force behind Carlos Carvalhal’s, tactical plan. Where others such as Fernando Forestieri, Ross Wallace or Barry Bannan might be rested from the gruelling Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday schedule, Lee plays on and on.

Wigan Athletic - Max Power

"A season of few positives so far, but one of them is Max Power.”

Adam Jones, Trinity Mirror Regionals

It’s been a tough start to this campaign for Wigan Athletic on their return to the Championship.

However, with a new manager in place in Warren Joyce - things may start moving in the right direction for the club again sooner rather than later.

A season of few positives so far, but one of them is Max Power.

The midfielder’s three assists, the most at the club, this season show how much he is needed going forward.

He has adapted to life in the Championship well, having only missed two games in the league this campaign.

Wigan fans will be hoping that life under Warren Joyce yields better results for the remainder of 2016/17.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Romain Saiss

"He’s been the Wolves standout being solid if not spectacular.”

Ryan Leister, Birmingham Mail

Romain Saiss has been Wolverhampton Wanderers’ success story of the season so far.

Like many others in the Wolves squad the holding midfielder has had poor games but over the season so far he’s been the Wolves standout being solid if not spectacular.

Wolves are better with him than without him.

He started off his Wolves career with more bookings than a Beatles tribute band but has since curbed the overzealous challenges.

Saiss really strikes me as a player that will improve when he has more footballers around him and like others has suffered as former boss Walter Zenga shuffled the pack more times than necessary.

We've boiled the players down to a 10-man shortlist for the player of the season so far - have your say below.