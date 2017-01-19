Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chinese Super League is a hot topic in football right now, however with new rules coming into effect it might make things more difficult for national teammates of Huddersfield Town’s Aaron Mooy.

The Socceroos midfielder will be keeping a close eye on how some of his Australian teammates might be affected in moving to the CSL.

There have been many big transfer stories surrounding the CSL lately, with big-money moves possibly on the cards.

Previously, teams could select a maximum of four foreign players and have at least one Asian player in every game.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Aaron Mooy's former club Melbourne City in action Share this video Watch Next

From the new season in March, teams can name only a maximum of three foreign players and a minimum of two Chinese players aged Under 23 in each squad.

One of the Under 23 Chinese players must also be included in the starting eleven.

The new rule takes away the aspect of picking a player from the Asian continent, meaning it will be harder for Australian players to move to the league.

While Mooy is having a good loan season with Town, having switched to the English Premier League with Manchester City, a lot of his countrymen might have been looking to make the move to the rising league.

Premier League stars such as Diego Costa and Dimitri Payet have both looked to move to China this January. However with the new rule coming into effect these transfers might not happen.

The CSL may be looking to copy the MLS system, however the main difference is that players are going to China in their prime and not at the end of their careers.

Examples of such players include the 25-year-old Brazilian Oscar, once of Chelsea, who now plays for Shanghai SIPG, and 28-year-old Belgium international Axel Witsel, who moved to Tianjin Quanjian earlier this month.