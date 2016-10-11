Login Register
Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy helps Australia claim draw against Japan

The midfielder made his 20th appearance for the Socceroos

Aaron Mooy

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy made his 20th appearance for Australia as the Socceroos drew 1-1 with Japan in their World Cup qualifier in Melbourne.

It was a second successive draw for Mooy and Co after Thursday’s 2-2 stalemate with Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

Japan took a fifth-minute lead through Genki Haraguchi.

Australia equalised in the 52nd minute through Aston Villa midfielder Mile Jedinak.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner on the 'new Zinedine Zidane', Aaron Mooy

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner on the new Zinedine Zidane - Aaron Mooy
It took a fine save from Valencia keeper Maty Ryan to deny Yu Kobayashi a winner for Japan.

The match at the Etihad Stadium was watched by 48,460.

On-loan Manchester City man Mooy will return to England to prepare for Town’s home Championship derby against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday (12.00).

Australia remain unbeaten after four matches in the third phase of Asian Confederation qualification.

Their next qualifier is against Thailand in Bangkok on Tuesday, November 15.

