The plaudits keep coming for Aaron Mooy as the on-loan Huddersfield Town player has been named in the SkyBet Championship's PFA Team of the Year.

Australian midfielder Mooy has been in scintillating form for David Wagner's side since making the move to the club on a season-long loan deal from Premier League giants Manchester City.

And after being included in the EFL's Team of the Year last week, the 26-year-old has now received further recognition for his displays - this time from his peers.

Mooy is the solitary name on the PFA teamsheet from Town with four players featuring from recently-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion, three from Newcastle United, two from Fulham and one from Leeds United.

The shortlist is generated from PFA Members from 100 clubs (Premier League, Football League and WSL) and is widely regarded as a prestigious award as it is voted for by fellow professionals.

PFA Chief Executive, Gordon Taylor OBE said: “For the winners who are honoured at the awards, there can be no greater personal accolade than that of being recognised by your peers; an honour to be cherished."

Below is the PFA Championship Team of the Year in full:

· Goalkeeper - David Stockdale (Brighton & Hove Albion)

· Defender - Bruno Saltor (Brighton & Hove Albion)

· Defender - Lewis Dunk (Brighton & Hove Albion)

· Defender - Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United)

· Defender - Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

· Midfielder - Tom Cairney (Fulham)

· Midfielder - Anthony Knockaert (Brighton & Hove Albion)

· Midfielder - Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)

· Midfielder - Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle United)

· Forward - Dwight Gayle (Newcastle United)

· Forward - Chris Wood (Leeds United)