Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy ready to drive Australia's 2018 World Cup bid

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy in action against Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Busy Aaron Mooy aims to help Australia take another step towards qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals on Thursday against Saudi Arabia.

The Huddersfield Town midfielder is in line to make an 19th appearance for the Socceroos in Jeddah, where kick-off is 6.45pm British time.

It’s part one of a big double header for Ange Postecoglou’s side, who face Japan in Melbourne on Tuesday (10.00am British time) with Australia in the third phase of Asian confederation qualification having already beaten Iraq and the United Arab Emirates so far.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner on the new Zinedine Zidane - Aaron Mooy

Their group also includes Thailand and there are home and away games running through until next September.

The top two in each of the two groups qualify for the finals with the two third-placed sides playing each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

Saudi Arabia also have maximum points so far and a sell-out crowd of around 65,000 is expected at the King Abdullah Stadium.