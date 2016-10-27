Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy is likely to be heading home in March as Australia have announced their World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates will take place in his home city of Sydney.

The seventh of their 10 third-phase matches will be at the Sydney Football Stadium on Tuesday, March 28.

The Socceroos, who take on Thailand in Bangkok next month, visit Iraq on Thursday, March 23 before the UAE showdown.

Australia are in a six-nation qualification group with home and away games running through to next September.

The top two in each of the two groups qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals.

The two third-placed sides will play each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

After four matches, the Socceroos are second in their group, two points behind Saudi Arabia and one ahead of Japan.

They beat Iraq at home and the UAE away, then drew in Saudi Arabia and at home to Japan.

Mooy, on loan to Town from Manchester City, played in all four matches, taking his total number of caps to 20.

And he is in the initial squad for the Thailand game at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday, November 15 (Noon in Britain).

Coach Ange Postecoglou will name his final 23-strong pool after this weekend’s matches.

Mooy, 26, is set for a 16th Town appearance in Saturday’s Championship clash at Fulham.