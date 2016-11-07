Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has linked up with the Australia squad - and set his sights on victory in Thailand.

The Tuesday, November 15 meeting in Bangkok marks the halfway stage of what the on-loan Manchester City midfielder hopes will be the Socceroos’ last phase of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup finals.

Unbeaten Australia are currently second in the Asian Football Confederation’s Group B, and finishing in that position or top will seal a place at the tournament in Russia.

Third place means hopes rest on a two-legged clash with the corresponding country in Group A for a place in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

After beating Iraq 2-0 in Perth and the United Arab Emirates 1-0 in Abu Dhabi, Mooy and Co drew 2-2 with Saudi Arabia in Jeddah and 1-1 with Japan in Melbourne.

That left them two points behind Saudi Arabia and one in front of Japan, who clash in Saitama the same day the Socceroos face Thailand, who have yet to take a point.

Mooy, who made his 17th Town appearance in the 1-1 Championship draw against Birmingham City on Saturday and is eyeing a 21st international cap, said: “We are still unbeaten, but to draw both our last two games is a little disappointing.

“Against Japan, we only played in the second half really, but we still needed a penalty for a point.

“That makes Thailand a big match for us, and we need to get back on course.”

The 26-year-old tends to play a more advanced role for Australia than Town.

“The tactics are different, and sometimes we play a diamond in midfield,” he added.

“I enjoy the challenge of a different formation, and playing other ways can only make me a more complete player.”