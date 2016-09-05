Login Register
Huddersfield Town's Aussie ace eyes derby challenge at Leeds United

Aaron Mooy has been putting in the air miles but is optimiostic he will return in good shape

Aaron Mooy tackles Newcastle's Rolando Aarons

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy is confident he will return from international action with Australia ready to resume Championship duty at Leeds United on Saturday.

The on-loan Manchester City man is currently in Abu Dhabi, where the Socceroos face the United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (4.30pm British time).

WATCH: Spotlight on Aaron Mooy

Aaron Mooy profile
Mooy helped Australia kick off the third phase of Asian confederation qualification for Russia 2018 with a 2-0 win over Iraq in Perth last Thursday.

It was a 17th international for the former Melbourne City player, who has been a big hit since joining Town this summer.

The 25-year-old has started all six games so far this season and played a key role in David Wagner’s side’s march to the top of the Championship.

Town are understandably keen to get him back in the best possible shape ahead of their big derby date at Elland Road (3.00).

Fitness guru Dr John Iga has been in contact with his Aussie counterparts to establish a recovery schedule.

And Mooy said: “We get treated well when we are with the Australian team.

“Previously I have been playing in Australia, but lots of the boys are based in Europe.

“They cope with the travel and I am sure I will too.

“I have been given advice on how best to rest and recover and I am confident I can cope.”

Australia are in a group which also includes Japan, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

There are home and away games running through to this time next year.

The top two in each of two groups qualify for the finals.

The two third-placed sides will play each other home and away to determine which takes part in an inter-federation play-off against a nation from CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean).

Related Tags

Organisations
Emirates
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
People
David Wagner
Aaron Mooy

