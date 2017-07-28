Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will complete a busy pre-season schedule with a week-long training camp in Austria next week.

So far this summer David Wagner's men have played five friendlies in preparation for their inaugural Premier League campaign which kicks-off away to Crystal Palace on Saturday, August 12.

After beginning with a win over League Two outfit Accrington Stanley on Wednesday, July 19 it was a short trip across to Bury to record a 3-1 win a Gigg Lane the following Saturday.

Then came a whistle-stop tour of Germany where the club lost 3-2 to 2.Bundesliga side SV Sandhausen in searing heat on Tuesday, July 18.

Last Saturday saw a double-header for David Wagner's men – a 1-0 behind-closed-doors win over La Liga outfit Girona followed by similar scoreline away to Barnsley.

And after losing 2-1 to Serie A side Udinese in their only pre-season home friendly on Wednesday, the first-team will head to Austria to continue their pre-season preparations.

The side will fly to Kirchberg in Tirol from Leeds Bradford Airport tomorrow, Saturday July 29, for seven days which will also see two further warm-up games played.

David Wagner's men will face 2. Bundesliga Champions VfB Stuttgart in Schwaz on Tuesday, August 1 at the Sportzentrum Schwaz, 50 minutes west of the team’s training base (kick-off 6pm local time).

The side will then face Serie A's Torino in the Stadion Jenbach, 45 minutes west of Kirchberg, on Friday, August 4 (4pm kick-off local time) before flying back on Saturday, August 5.