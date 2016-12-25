Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One thing that Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner found out when he arrived in England was how important the Boxing Day fixture is.

In Britain, fans flock to their team’s fixtures up and down the country, well wrapped up and well fed, and there is something special about being the only country to have this tradition.

The busy festive period has been criticised by foreign players and managers at times, suggesting it might be better to have a winter break.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in David Wagner would like a winter break - to see his family Share this video Watch Next

However, the Boxing Day fixture is something Wagner has previously said he likes about the English game – something to be treasured.

The English football fanatic will say that the December 26 schedule is certainly a bit different.

When Huddersfield Town play Nottingham Forest, it will be the first time the two have ever met in a post-war boxing day fixture.

Town have played in 56 Boxing day games, winning 23 of them, drawing 16 and losing 17 in the post-war era.

The side Town have most faced down the years on Boxing Day in that same period has been Tranmere Rovers (five times).

Town have scored 71 times on Boxing Day since the war, conceding 66 goals.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town's Michael Hefele on Boxing Day Dream Come True Share this video Watch Next

The longest distance travelled to a fixture on December 26 was back in the 1964-65 season, a defeat to Ipswich Town 3-2.

A 422-mile round trip wouldn’t have been the way most Town fans would have wanted to spend their Boxing day, especially after that defeat!

One interesting thing to note is that these festive fixtures tend to put rivals up against each other, so fans don’t have to travel too far.

However, Town have only ever played Leeds United once in a post-war Boxing Day fixture.

That was in 1983-84, when Town beat their neighbours 2-1 at Elland Road, Colin Russell and Mark Lillis getting the goals.

By Steven Downes