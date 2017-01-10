Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s big Championship derby against Leeds United next month will be live on Sky after all.

The John Smith’s Stadium showdown will still be on Sunday, February 5, but will now kick-off at noon.

Town season-card holders will be allowed in the Chadwick Lawrence South Stand, therefore limiting the Leeds support to less than 2,000.

And £15 tickets (£10 over 60s and £5 under 18s) will be available for the Fantastic Media Stand lower tier.

Sky initially aimed to show the game live on Monday, February 6 but with both clubs in the fourth round of the FA Cup, they had to pull the plug on that plan.

Town, whose biggest league gate so far this season is 22,368 against Sheffield Wednesday, are making 1,202 South Stand seats available to season-card holders.

To reserve one, they should email tickettrade@htafc.com listing name, client reference number, stand and seat number by 5pm on Friday, January 20.

Confirmations will be sent out by 5pm on Friday, January 27.

There will be no trading at the turnstiles and all South Stand seats will be reserved.

Supporters, still gaining access via their season card, must occupy the seat number allocated and the confirmation email should be carried for reference.

Fantastic Media Stand lower tier seats will also be reserved.

Tickets for the Revell Ward Stand, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media Stand upper tier are £30 adults, £20 over 60s and £10 under 18s.

Schools Focus vouchers (adults pay £10 and under 18s £5) can be used.

The relevant voucher should be redeemed at the Stadium ticket office or online using the code.