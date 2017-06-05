Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off final hero Danny Ward has been included in Wales' 23-man squad to face Serbia on Sunday, June 11.

The on-loan Liverpool FC goalkeeper travelled to the Vale do Lobo resort in Portugal for a training camp last week ahead of the must-win 2018 World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.

The Welsh are currently third in UEFA qualifying Group D after four consecutive draws have left the side four points behind leaders Serbia with five games remaining.

With just one side automatically qualifying for next summer's Finals, Chris Coleman has included five uncapped players in a squad missing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and Aston Villa defender Neil Taylor through suspension.

Defenders Joe Walsh, Tom Lockyer and Gethin Jones as well as midfielder Lee Evans and Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn are all included in the squad.

Wales 23-man squad to face Serbia, World Cup Group D Qualifier

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Danny Ward (Liverpool), Owain Fon Williams (Inverness Caledonian Thistle)

Defenders: Ashley Williams (Everton), Chris Gunter (Reading), James Chester (Aston Villa), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Jazz Richards (Cardiff City), Joe Walsh (MK Dons), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers), Gethin Jones (Everton)

Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal), Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace), Emyr Huws (Cardiff City), Dave Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Joe Allen (Stoke City), Lee Evans (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Harry Wilson (Liverpool)