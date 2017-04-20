Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Kasey Palmer has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

The Chelsea loanee made his last appearance for Town against Leeds in February, and has since spent four months at parent club Chelsea in a bid to return to fitness ahead of the Championship run-in.

Palmer however has now been ruled out for the rest of the season and will not feature in Town's likely play-off campaign.

On the youngster's injury blow, head coach David Wagner said: "For Kasey and for us it's a big disappointment of course.

"We all together had big hopes that he maybe is able to help us in the last games of the season but now we have to work with this information - especially Kasey.

"I have spoken with him on the phone and we try to give him the best emotions that he can have but of course now he has been out for nearly four months with a hamstring injury - including two setbacks at Chelsea - it isn't the best period for him at the minute.

"But on the other side I told him 'leave it behind you, look forward, make sure you prepare yourself as good as you can for pre-season - at the end of your career in 15 years you will not care about these four months. You will have something better at the middle point of your career when you look back.'"

Although Palmer has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, fellow Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown has returned to Canalside after recovering from a knee injury.

Brown has not featured for Town since the 4-0 defeat to Bristol City, but was back in West Yorkshire this week training with the first team.

"Izzy Brown is back in training since the beginning of the week so if he is without any further issues today and tomorrow then he will be back in the squad," said Wagner.

"We are happy that he is back. He has been out now for nearly four weeks and had only training with the rehabilitation coach and two training sessions with Chelsea's Under 18s.

"We will now take a better look at him over the next days and prepare him step by step that he - in the most exciting period of the season - will be the biggest help he can be for us."

Wagner will also have Phil Billing at his disposal over the next week, with the German head coach revealing the Dane would be back in the squad for Tuesday at the latest.