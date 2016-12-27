Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kasey Palmer was quick to claim his fourth goal for Huddersfield Town.

There was initial uncertainty as to who got the final touch for the equaliser against Nottingham Forest in a Championship game David Wagner’s fourth-placed side went on to win 2-1.

Palmer’s 53rd-minute header hit the underside of the bar and as teammate Nahki Wells lurked and keeper Vladimir Stojkovic tried to keep the ball out, it ended up in the back of the net.

Palmer, on a season-long loan from Premier League leaders Chelsea, tweeted: “Happy to be back on the scoresheet with another header. Not happy with all the confusion.”

Unfortunately for Forest defender Michael Mancienne, there was no doubt he diverted Rajiv van La Parra’s cross into his own goal for Town’s 60th-minute winner.

Mancienne, whose side had led through Hildeberto Pereira’s 25th-minute opener, was later red carded for a second bookable offence to complete a miserable afternoon.

Not so for Town, who have now won four on the bounce for the first time since the 2011/12 League One promotion season.

The Forest game drew a recorded gate of 22,100, Town’s second-highest league figure at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Striker Wells tweeted: “The Terriers go marching on!! 4 in 4, let’s keep the run going lads!! Fans were class.”

Van La Parra said: “Fantastic result! Great victory, we dominated from the start but then conceded an unnecessary goal.”

And Elias Kachunga added: “Happy to win my first game on Boxing Day in front of this amazing crowd! 4 wins in a row and try to keep it going on Saturday.”

Town are next in action at home to Blackburn Rovers on New Year’s Eve, when kick-off is 12.30.