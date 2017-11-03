Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Lowe believes an early goal in Huddersfield Town's favour could prove decisive against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Baggies travel to West Yorkshire having claimed just one victory away from home in the whole of 2017 with boss Tony Pulis derided for what is perceived as a negative approach.

The full-back admits Town are likely to see the majority of possession in the John Smith's Stadium clash and has urged the side to make it count from the very first whistle.

Have a read of all the left-back's thoughts in the full transcript of his pre-match press conference below…

On the Premier League experience after 10 games...

I think we can be happy with the results we have got – we have had some good performances and some poor ones but we expected that before the start of the season.

We've done alright so far and we just continue to try to improve as much as possible and get as many results as we can.

On targeting West Bromwich Albion for a win...

We have to be honest and say these are the games we have to win if we want to stay up - any points against the top four or six are a bonus.

But against teams like West Brom we need to do everything to get the three points – especially playing at home.

On what to expect from West Bromwich Albion...

It will be different to the last three games – I think we will have a lot ball possession. We have to break them down as they will sit deep and wait for a counter-attack.

But we've played these sorts of games before – we just have to be brave and try to score an early goal.

On the expectations going into the game...

We can't promise a result but we know we have to win these types of games and expect it from ourselves to be honest.

On West Bromwich Albion's poor current form...

I think form doesn't matter – before the Manchester United game we had gone six games without a win. It would help us to get an early goal because if they are going to sit deep it would be good to score early and get a bit of space after that.

We may get more of the ball possession but it will still be a battle – every Premier League game is a fight until the end.

On the importance of set-pieces...

They will be very important – both defensively and offensively it will be key as everybody knows West Brom are dangerous from set-pieces and that we will have to defend them as best as we can to avoid easy goals.

On being brave in the Premier League...

It's never easy but we had moments last season with more pressure than we have at the minute – the semi-final or the final of the Play-Offs for instance.

We just have to try and enjoy the games and play the best football that we can – and we've delivered in some games and others we have not.

On the importance of home form...

Our supporters have been great – all home games have helped us a lot to get through some difficult situations, especially when Manchester United pulled a goal back late on.

Our fans are a massive support in every game and we need them so much to help get over the line and get results

I hope it will be the same on Saturday and we can get a good result and continue to do so throughout the season.

On the importance of a result before the international break...

It is always important if you can go into an international break with a good feeling – it makes training a bit easier. We just have to be focused on trying to get a good result to do that.

I think the international breaks have been good for us – sometimes you need a little break for the brain and the body while it also allows you to train on different things and improve your game.

On the toughest Premier League opponents so far...

It is difficult to say – we had a poor game against Tottenham and they are a very good side. We had a good game against Manchester United but all these sides are really good and I don't really care as long as we stay up.

On handling the pressure of the Premier League...

To be honest you can't really enjoy a game like Tottenham but generally we are enjoying the Premier League.

But if you have a poor performance, whoever the opposition, you can't enjoy it and we just have to try everything we can to keep the poor performances to a minimum.

I didn't have any expectations of the Premier League going into it but it is hard and you have to play at your best every game to get something from them.

On the belief in the Huddersfield Town squad...

I think we have seen now we are competitive and if we play at our best we have a chance to stay up. We have some good players in our squad and if we stick together we can be competitive in every game and that is what it is all about.

We have to believe we can stay up and will try everything to do so.

On learning from being in the Premier League...

I think we have learnt a lot – me as a player as well as a group. You have seen it over the first games – you can't make easy mistakes because you will get punished.

That is what we have learnt over the first few games and we are trying to improve so not to make so many easy mistakes in the future.

Mentally it is a lot harder – you have to be switched on all the time not to miss anything that could lead to a goal for the opponent.

Personally, I am always trying to be critical with myself and I know I have made a few too many mistakes in the opening games – that has what I have learnt and it's hard to take but you have to in order to learn.