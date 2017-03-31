Cars parked on the pavements of Huddersfield

Chris Lowe is fully refreshed and raring to go as Huddersfield Town prepare to face Burton Albion at the John Smith's Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

SkyBet Championship action reconvenes after a two-week break for international fixtures and the German full-back believes it could not have come soon enough for David Wagner's men.

After a hectic couple of months witnessed Town play eight games in February, the players have been able to recharge the batteries ahead of the home clash against the Brewers.

“It was good to have the international break, we had a few days off and a bit of time to recover,” said Chris Lowe.

“I think it was important after the busy period we had – we were able to switch off and leave football behind for a few days.

“Now we have refreshed the legs and the head and are focused and ready for a busy month.”

Ahead of the fortnight's break, Huddersfield Town signed off on the back of a poor 4-0 defeat away to league strugglers Bristol City.

The game was beset by a number problems for the side - Town having to make three enforced substitutions during the defeat with Elias Kachunga and Izzy Brown coming off with knocks and Jonathan Hogg needing on-field treatment for nearly 15 minutes due to a neck injury.

But the period away has seen a number of these injuries and concerns resolved – most notably the massive boost Hogg's injury is not a serious as first thought.

And 27-year-old Lowe is firmly looking forward, not backwards as the club chase promotion to the Barclay's Premier League.

“There were a number of difficult circumstances but we know we didn't play well against Bristol City,” the defender said.

“It shouldn't have affected our game but we need to leave it in the past, it shouldn't have happened but we move on.

“We have played some good games before that and want to put things right on Saturday."