German left back Chris Lowe says it is all still to play for in the Play-Off semi-final against Sheffield Wednesday as Huddersfield Town head to Hillsborough on Wednesday evening with the scores still at 0-0.

The cultured full back had a tough time on the left hand side against a powerful Owls side, however he believes the tie is still right in the balance as the action heads to South Yorkshire.

Chris Lowe said:"Our performance was great, I thought we played very well, I thought we deserved more than a 0-0, however it is a good result and now we move forward on to Hillsborough.

"It was hard to break a team like Sheffield Wednesday down, they are very compact and know how to play good football so it was very difficult.

"I think on Wednesday we might get a little bit more space which we can use to our advantage, they might not be as defensive at home.

"Obviously it would have been better if we had won this game today, however the result is alright and we are still in the tie at this stage which is all that counts."

It was Lowe's first taste of the English football league Play-Offs, and he relished playing in an atmosphere which has become synonymous with the knock-out games.

He continued: "The atmosphere was great today, maybe the best of the season, they have been behind us all season but today you could really tell it stepped up a level."