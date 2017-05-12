Meet the man who's flown in from Australia for Su

Christopher Schindler is not settling for anything other than a home victory in Huddersfield Town's SkyBet Championship Play-Off first-leg clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

The two sides meet at the John Smith's Stadium this Sunday (kick-off Noon) before reconvening at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening (kick-off 7.45pm) in the quest for Premier League promotion.

And although a two-legged affair, the 27-year-old says David Wagner's side will go for the win and not try to manage the two-legged knock-out occasion.

The German centre-back also spoke about his previous Play-Off experience at former club 1860 Munich during his pre-match interview ahead of Sunday's clash, where the side had to compete in a two-legged clash to stay in Bundesliga II.

On Play-Off excitement

We can't wait for the Play-Offs now, we've talked a lot about them in the last few weeks but obviously they are here now and they are really exciting. We can't wait to play these games.

On 1860 Munich comparisons

It was a two-legged Play-Off relegation game compared to the positive pressure we have to deal with now.

It was a hard feeling playing with the fear of relegation - thinking what could happen if we lost.

Luckily we survived and I can take a lot out of the occasion and use it for this situation but it's not one I want to have again!

I am really happy to play these promotion games – I can't wait to feel the pressure and perform and I think we are relaxed about it but also balanced enough to make the right decisions.

On Sheffield Wednesday's league wins over Town

The games have been really tight and we've been unlucky with a few decisions from the referee and perhaps weren't clinical enough in front of goal.

We have to look at ourselves and take our opportunities to score when they come as well as not give away easy goals like we have done over the past few weeks.

The boss has a clear idea how we can beat them but I won't tell you now just in case there are some Sheffield Wednesday fans around!

At the end of the day the pressure is on but it's another game against a side we have already come up against.

We shouldn't be less confident because we have lost twice to them – we have had good games and performances against them.

We will just concentrate on ourselves and believe in what we do and if perform to our best then we can win this game.

On Owls' firepower

They have a lot of good offensive players but everyone near the top of the table do.

They are really good at defending as well so we will need to take some risks to score as well as be organised and defend well and try to control them.

On Superstitions

I've got some but it's just stupid things like the same exercises, the same rhythm and routine so I know everything is going to be good.

On winning the home leg

We have to play to win this game, we shouldn't try to manage the game or the result, a good result against Wednesday is a win so we will play for that.

On David Wagner

He has a certain way of playing and a certain idea – the way he plays football is hard for any opponent because of the pressure on the ball and the defensive line.

It forces quick decisions and sometimes an opponent into making a mistake.

That is our idea but we can also adapt and I think that it makes us harder to read and play against.