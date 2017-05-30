Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher Schindler struggled for words after his decisive penalty strike sealed Huddersfield Town's place in the Premier League with victory over Reading FC at Wembley.

After neither side could be separated after 120 minutes of football, the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final went to penalty kicks for a place at the top table of English football.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward, who saved two penalties in the semi-final shoot-out win over Sheffield Wednesday, replicated his heroics in the final by keeping out Jordan Obita's spot-kick.

Defender Schindler then stepped up to nervelessly tuck away the winning penalty and cap a remarkable rise for a side who finished 19th last season.

And the 27-year-old described it as unique experience which will last long in the memory as Town returned to the top flight for the first time since 1972.

“What we have achieved is indescribable, it's unique,” Christopher Schindler said beaming.

“I've played in front of big crowds before but nothing like this where one side is cheering for you and the other is booing.

“It is something amazing and when you win a game like this it is the biggest thing that can happen to you.

“I will always remember this day and tell the family about this - these are the moments you play football for.”

Not one to often grab the headlines, Schindler was the unlikely hero as he stepped up to take the final spot-kick which is estimated to be worth at least £160 million with promotion to the top-flight.

“I didn't think about how big a penalty it was – if I had done it may have been a lot more pressure!” he added.

“I just wanted to score and didn't think too much about anything else.

“I stepped up and thought, 'Please score and see the back of the net' and thankfully I made it.

“There's not a lot of people who expected us to achieve what we have done this year.

“Maybe it will take a week or so for to realise what we have done.

"The Premier League is a different class but our aim should be to stay in it.”

However, ever the self-deprecating individual, Schindler insisted Town's success was very much a team effort and it is this dynamic which has seen the side progress so far this campaign.

“Of course, I am standing here but it could easily have been someone else – our strength is being a team,” said Schindler.

“It is so much more than just me or one person who has achieved this.

“What we have done is a team effort – 100% the team effort has made this happen this season.”