Christopher Schindler is putting dreams of running out at Wembley on hold as he aims to help Huddersfield Town beat Sheffield Wednesday first.

The German centre-back can't help but think ahead although also fully appreciates all the players must focus on getting past their Yorkshire rivals in the two-legged SkyBet Championship Play-Off semi-finals first.

On Wembley Christopher Schindler said: "It is fantastic that we have got this far and, of course, I dream of what may be.

“However we have got two hard legs to get through first before we can start to really dream.

"Everything starts at zero from now. We have a great chance to get to Wembley and then hopefully into the Premier League.

"It didn't really matter who we got, it wouldn't have mattered if we'd have got Fulham. I think Wednesday are a good team, they have some great players like Fernando Forestieri."

On Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Cardiff City, Schindler said: "We didn't get a really good start in the game and made some easy mistakes. They had a few good goalscoring chances within the first few minutes of the game.

"The red card for Danny Ward wasn't needed and that made things hard. Today has been disappointing particularly after such a fantastic season.

"I think the ref blew because he thought Wardy played the ball with his hand and it was a goalscoring chance.

"That is why he gave him a red, the game goes so fast it was hard to tell. He is a sportsman at the end of the day, it happens.

"We wanted to finish the season well but now we just have to look forward. We now have to focus on the play-offs and nothing but them and leave everything else behind."