Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town continued their strong preseason form with a late win against Barnsley at Oakwell this weekend, with new striker Steve Mounie finding the net for the third time in four matches.

The victory makes it four wins out of five for the Terriers, who have only been beaten by German outfit SV Sandhausen in the build up to their debut season in the Premier League.

After the match in south Yorkshire, centre-back Christopher Schindler spoke to Examiner reporter Blake Welton.

Here's everything Town's Wembley penalty hero told our man at Oakwell.

What did you make of the game?

"We saw especially in the first half that they are a really good side.

"It was a tough test for us.

"We had some tired legs and we needed some time to run them out, but I think especially in the second half we did a good job.

"We didn't make too many fouls or concede too many set pieces against them so I think especially in the second half as I said we played really well."

What's the difference between this Town side and the one which drew 1-1 at Oakwell last season?

"We signed a lot of players and we have a different squad now.

"We should not look at the result too much or compare the result because preseason's always different and the friendlies are always different, but I think we did a great job to install all the new players and make them settle in.

"Of course it is a process and it's not stopped yet.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but we can be happy with the performance today.

"We had tired legs and we wanted to move the ball at a higher level and I think this was a good match for that."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

How are you gelling with new signing, Zanka?

"It's important that you get used to each other, that you know how your mate is thinking and whoever is playing next to you that you have a good relationship with him.

"I didn't know him before, we only trained together, so it's good to play some matches to get used to each other, to get to know each other, to know how he thinks, for him to know how I think.

"You can only learn this in a competition and matches and hopefully we can deliver a good performance in the season."

A word on new striker Steve Mounie who is in great goal-scoring form?

"He is a great striker.

"He is a different kind of striker compared to last season because we did not have the biggest strikers.

"Maybe this is also a different option that we have - a target man.

"When we have pressure in behind we can find him and with also crosses we can find him.

"I think he's a really good player, he works so hard for the team and he deserved the goal today."

It's been a tough preseason with the team training and playing games with little turnaround. It's Udinese next - what type of test will they bring to Town?

"We have to adapt no matter what the circumstances.

"I think Sandhausen was different because we had a game two days before that - only one day in between - it was unbelievably hard.

"This test was alright too but we also wanted to look on the result, manage the result and I think compared to Sandhausen this was a step forward by managing the result and another challenge.

"It's a good side here and you should not underestimate them because they are also one week ahead with their preseason.

"I am happy with the team's performance."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Do you think you didn't manage the Sandhausen game quite as well as you did at Oakwell?

"We didn't have also the best positions in this game.

"They also pressed us quite high and we didn't find the right solutions.

"Obviously it was also with heavy legs but this should not be an excuse.

"Maybe in the Premiership we have to run a lot and when we are tired we also have to find good solutions.

"I think it was a kind of similar opponent today because they also tried to press us high and in my opinion I think we found better solutions today.

"It's progress, but - I said it before - it's still not over.

"We still have a lot of work to do and we have another match on Wednesday."