Huddersfield Town’s top-of-the-table SkyBet Championship clash against Newcastle United is heading for another home league attendance record.

The late Saturday afternoon kick-off (5.30pm), which is also being broadcast live on Sky Sports, looks set to better the current highest John Smith’s Stadium league attendance of the season.

That was the 22,400-strong crowd who witnessed David Wagner’s men beat Leeds United earlier this month, courtesy of a late Michael Hefele winner.

Fewer than 1,200 tickets remain for the weekend encounter, with the news signalling another landmark in Town’s best-ever John Smith’s Stadium attendances – with 12 out of the top 20 coming this campaign.

The FA Cup fifth round encounter against Manchester City earlier this month, which attracted a crowd of 24,129, is the all-time highest at the stadium, beating the previous record of 23,678 for an FA Cup clash with Liverpool back in December 1999.

Tickets for the Newcastle United game are on-sale with Fantastic Media Stand lower tier tickets priced at £15 adults, £10 over 60s and £5 under 18s.

In the Revell Ward Stand upper and lower tier, Britannia Rescue Stand and Fantastic Media upper tier it’s £30 adults, £20 over 60s and £10 under 18s.

With Schools Focus vouchers, adults can attend for £10 and Under 18s £5.