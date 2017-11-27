Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Collin Quaner is itching to start a game but knows that it is up to head coach David Wagner whether he gets that chance.

The German-born forward has been used mainly from the bench so far this season, but has also spent time sidelined due to a knee injury.

Quaner said: “All the players are wanting to start and I’m no different. My goal is to start every game, all I can do is train hard and hope the manager thinks I’ve done enough.”

Quaner once again came off of the bench to try and get Town back into the game against Manchester City at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

Town went down to the Premier League leaders 2-1 on the day.

On the defeat Quaner said: “I think we can be quite positive regarding the game, we played well and conceded two unlucky goals.

“The second goal was very unlucky, however those things happen and now we have to move forward.

“We already had experience of playing against these players in the cup last season, however now it was on a level playing field being a league fixture, it was great.”

Town have been one of the lowest scoring sides in the division so far, and the big forward insists that Town must improve their goal scoring stats going forward.

He said: “Football is about goals and that is something we could improve on. You always want to get goals and hopefully we’ll score more in the next few games.”

On Town's home form, he added: “The home form is important, and to pick up any points in front of your home crowd is great. The fans are great. They always push us on and we feel that energy coming from the stands, that atmosphere wants you to perform even more.

“We want to pick up as many points as possible going into the Christmas period. All we can do is turn up and do our best.”