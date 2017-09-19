Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner insists the aim for this season is simple - to stay in the Premier League.

Town have taken eight points from their first five league games and Quaner, a second half sub in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City, said survival was all that mattered.

"We will end up where we deserve," he said. "The aim is to stay up and battle against relegation and that is what we'll try to achieve over the season."

On the weekend performance against the Foxes Quaner added: "I think it was a good team performance, we played well and deserved the point we got out of the game.

"I think everyone is getting used to Premier League football slowly but surely and you can see that in the performances we have put in so far.

"Of course the draw puts us in a healthy position, but that doesn't mean we can stop there. We have to go forward and concentrate on the next game."

Quaner who is likely to miss the next fortnight after picking up a calf injury in training on Sunday, believes the key to success is team-work, regardless of who starts each game.

"I'd like to start games, but whether I get selected or not, I'm just happy to be a part of this team."