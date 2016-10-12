Login Register
Huddersfield Town's Commercial Director Sean Jarvis gets set for mammoth charity trek

  • Updated
  • By

Town club official will drive across 13 countries in eight days to fundraise for a number of the Club's charities

Sean Jarvis and Richard Chambers pictured in their vehicle of choice for the charity trek.
Huddersfield Town’s Sean Jarvis is preparing for a mammoth cross-country trek next month to raise money for the club's charity partners.

The Commercial Director will be joined by local businessmen Richard Chambers as they attempt to drive across 13 countries in eight November days.

The challenge will start in Huddersfield on November 11 and end at Huddersfield Town’s Sky Bet Championship game at Cardiff City eight days later.

Driving a Ford Tourneo Terrier, kindly donated by Wellhouse Leisure, Sean and Richard will aim to travel an incredible 2,770 miles in just over a week to raise money for the Town Foundation, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the Hollybank Trust, Goals 4 Hearts and Prostate Cancer UK.

Speaking ahead of the challenge, Sean explained: “The Club has five absolutely fantastic charitable causes that it is supporting during the 2016/17 season and I wanted to do something big that would benefit each and every one, complimenting other superb fundraising initiatives such as Sunday’s ‘Walk for Pounds’.

“Richard and I will cover all the costs associated with our eight day trip, meaning that every penny we raise will go to the quintet of causes.

Below is the intended itinerary for the eight-day journey.

Day One (Saturday): Huddersfield to Dover – ferry to Dunkirk – drive to Dortmund via Antwerp, Belgium, and PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

Day Two (Sunday): Dortmund to Vaduz in Lichtenstein, via Austria and Switzerland, then on to Milan in Italy.

Day Three (Monday): Milan to Monaco, then on to Marseille (France).

Day Four (Tuesday): Marseille to Andorra, via Spain, then onto Montpellier.

Day Five (Wednesday): Montpellier to Lyon.

Day Six (Thursday): All day in Lyon.

Day Seven (Friday): Lyon to Amiens via Paris.

Day Eight (Saturday): Amiens to Dunkirk - ferry to Dover - then the final drive to Cardiff.

Supporters can donate to these worthwhile causes by visiting Sean's Virgin Money Giving Page.

