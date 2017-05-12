Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Since the inception of the Play-Offs back in 1987, Huddersfield Town have had mixed experiences of the knock-out competition, being involved in 20 encounters - winning eight, drawing six and losing six.

Remarkably, Town have never won a contest at home in normal time, their only victory coming by beating AFC Bournemouth 4-2 on penalties back in 2011/12.

The rest of the encounters on home soil have seen three draws and four defeats while away from home they have won four, drawn two and lost two.

The side have also won three games at neutral venues - two at Wembley and one at the Millennium Stadium and lost the other one, at Old Trafford, which has meant the club have been promoted three times out of eight promotion challenges.

Steven Downes takes a trip down memory lane to look at the trails and tribulations of Huddersfield Town's experiences in the knock-out competition.

1991/92

Semi-Final

Peterborough United 2-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Peterborough United

Town's first appearance in the Play-Offs was against a Peterborough side looking to make it successive promotions after being promoted to the Third Division the previous season.

Town had been inconsistent throughout the campaign but managed to finish third to claim a double-header showdown against Posh.

The side drew 2-2 draw at London Road, bringing Posh back to Leeds Road in confident mood.

However, although Town went 1-0 up in the second leg, two late Posh goals meant it was them who went through to play Stockport County in the Final, and eventually gaining promotion.

1994/95

Semi-Final

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Brentford

Brentford 1-1 Huddersfield Town (Town won 3-4 on penalties)

Final

Bristol Rovers 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Neil Warnock led Town to the club's first success through the Play-Off system, seeing off a decent Brentford side in the Semi-Finals on penalties - Darren Bullock scoring the decisive spot kick at Griffin Park.

The Final will be remembered as one of the most memorable days in Huddersfield Town's history as the club beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 at Wembley.

Andy Booth opened the scoring just before half-time, with future Town forward Marcus Stewart levelling up for Rovers.

However, Chris Billy came up with the winner in the 81st minute to send the Town fans into delirium in the capital.

2001/02

Semi-Final

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Brentford

Brentford 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Town had to wait seven years until they had the chance to gain promotion via the lottery of the Play-Offs once again, this time out of the third tier of English football.

They played Brentford in the Play-Off Semi-Finals, and after a disappointing draw at home, had it all to do in the second leg at Griffin Park.

Although they took the lead at through Andy Booth, goals from Darren Powell and Lloyd Owusu meant it was the Bees who progressed to the Final to face eventual winners Stoke City.

2003/04

Semi-Final

Lincoln City 1-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 2-2 Lincoln City

Final

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Mansfield Town (Town won 4-1 on penalties)

Managed by club legend Peter Jackson, Town were aiming to make it out of the fourth tier of English football.

After a hard-fought 2-1 defeat at Lincoln, the side sealed their passage through to the Final with a 2-2 draw at the McAlpine Stadium.

Facing Mansfield Town in the showpiece Final at the Millennium Stadium, the game went all the way to penalties with Lee Fowler the man who stepped up to take the winning penalty and seal promotion for the club.

2005/06

Semi-Final

Barnsley 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Barnsley

It was only two seasons after the celebrations at the Millennium Town were once again battling in the Play-Offs.

This time their Semi-Final opponents were Barnsley, and although Town won the first leg through a Gary Taylor-Fletcher goal the Tykes ran out 3-1 winners at the Galpharm Stadium to book their place at Wembley.

2009/10

Semi-Final

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Millwall

Millwall 2-0 Huddersfield Town

It was heartbreak for Town four years later as they lost to Millwall in the Play-Off Semi-Finals – drawing 0-0 at home before Lee Clark's fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the New Den.

2010/11

Semi-Final

Bournemouth 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 3-3 Bournemouth (Town won 4-2 on penalties)

Final

Huddersfield Town 0-3 Peterborough United

It was a second attempt for Lee Clark's side to get out of League One in a season where Town were pipped to the post for automatic promotion.

In the Semi-Finals, the side gained a credible draw on the South Coast before narrowly edging out the Cherries on penalties after an incredible 3-3 draw.

The Final was staged at Manchester United's Old Trafford with Clark's side failing to put in a performance, signing-off a campaign which had started with so much promise.

2011/12

Semi-Final

MK Dons 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town 1-2 MK Dons

Final

Huddersfield Town 0-0 Sheffield United (Town won 8-7 on penalties)

It was to be third time lucky for Town to gain promotion from League One, with the club finally gaining promotion to the Championship after 11 years away.

After a nervous stalemate in normal and extra time, Town missed the first three penalties in the shoot out - Tommy Miller, Damien Johnson and Alan Lee all failing to find the net.

With the Blades also misfiring, the shoot-out eventually ended with both goalkeepers taking a spot kick.

Town's home grown talent Alex Smithies smashed the ball in from 12 yards before Blades keeper Steve Simonsen skied his penalty over the bar much to the delight of the Town faithful.