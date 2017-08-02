Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Williams reflected on Huddersfield Town's draw with VfB Stuttgart in Schwaz and declared it as one of the hardest pre-season games he has ever played in.

Not only did David Wagner's men face an impressive Bundesliga outfit in the first of two games scheduled during their Austria training camp but also first-half temperatures of around 33°.

“It was one of the hardest pre-season games I have ever played in, I could feel the heat on the pitch,” the summer signing from Reading said after the 3-3 draw.

“Credit to Stuttgart, they played very well and made it difficult for us and I think we deserved to be 2-0 down at half-time.

“We had tired legs against an opponent who were very good at keeping the ball and making it very hard for us.”

“But the manager wants us to be pushed to the limit all the time whether it be with double-training or in games.”

Despite then finding themselves 3-1 down by the 67th minute, Town rallied and fought back bravely to level the score with goals from Collin Quaner and Sean Scannell .

With Wagner playing two separates sides in each half, it gave everyone a chance to stake a claim for a starting place against Crystal Palace in exactly ten days time.

“It (against Stuttgart) was all about getting the fitness in the bank and I think the boys did a good job in the end.

“Everyone wants to be in the team for the start of the season – if you don't want to be then there is something wrong with you

“We all want to play in the club's first game in the Premier League but we know we all have to perform individually as well as a team.”